Have faith in Centre’s handling of slowdown, says Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said he had “full faith” that the Centre would take steps to deal with the economic slowdown in the country, and added that the Delhi government would help and support the Centre in solving the crisis.

Kejriwal made the comments while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ambedkar University Delhi’s (AUD) campuses at Dheerpur and Rohini. He repeated the comments again to the press on the sidelines of the event.

Expressing concern at reports suggesting “job losses at huge scale” and economic slowdown in the auto sector, tea industry, textile, real estate and other sectors, he said these were all sectors which have such “backward and forward” linkages that if demand or production falls in one sector, it will impact other jobs as well.

“Mujhe khushi iss baat ki hai ki kendra sarkar bhi iske baare me chintit hai, kyunki maine akhbaron me padha ki NITI Aayog ke jo vice-chairman hain unka bhi statement aaya hai ki arth vyavastha me kaafi mandi hai. Main umeed karta hoon aur mujhe poora vishwas hai ki aane wale samay mein kendra sarkar ispe thos kadam uthayegi… (I am happy that the Centre too is concerned about it. I read the NITI Aayog vice-chairman’s statements acknowledging a slowdown. I hope and I have full faith that in the coming time, Centre will take concrete measures to deal with the issue),” said Kejriwal.

“Dilli sarkar ki taraf se main kendra sarkar ko bhi aashvasan dena chahta hoon ki jo kadam kendra sarkar desh ki arth vyavastha ko theek karne ke liye uthayegi, Dilli sarkar uska samarthan karegi aur usme sahyog karegi (We want to assure that the Delhi government will support and help the Centre in whatever steps they take to fix the economic slowdown),” he added.

Kejriwal said he wanted “all state governments in the country and the Centre to work together to solve the issue” in order to bring the economy back on track, so that “it grows the way it was growing earlier”. He also stressed that education should be moulded in such a way that it makes students employable.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was also present for the occasion, stressed on the need for more universities for the nearly 2.5 lakh students passing class XII every year, and criticised the Delhi University (DU) Act which prohibits constitution of affiliating universities. “There must have been a time when 2,000 students were passing out…, but when 2.5 lakh students are passing out, why are we following this law?” he said, adding that many students don’t find seats in DU due to this restriction.

AUD’s Dheerpur and Rohini campuses are likely to be completed in the next four years, raising its present number of students from 3,400 to 8,000. Vice-Chancellor Anu Lather said the university was planning to introduce several new programmes and initiatives towards self-employment and entrepreneurship as well as synergising the ‘happiness curriculum’ for judiciary.