Have back-up plan in case of power emergency: DMRC

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Vikas Kumar Tuesday said the Metro is neither facing any power crisis currently nor will it face issues even if the peak power demand increases. “It receives 140 megawatts (MW) of electricity on its own through its rooftop solar plants and has emergency backup plans,” he said.

“Delhi Metro operations in Delhi- NCR require around 3 million units (MU) of electrical energy per day on an average. We receive around 2 MU electricity from the discoms of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Besides, the DMRC receives 99 MW of electricity supply through its off-site solar plant and generates 50 MW from the rooftop solar plants installed on Metro stations and depots. So, we are only 50 per cent dependent on discoms,” said Kumar while interacting with the media for the first time since he took charge as the MD of the DMRC.

Around 0.9 MU of power is received from the off-site solar power plant through open access, and 0.1 MU is drawn from the rooftop solar power plants installed in Delhi Metro’s stations and depots.

He said, “Metro is dependent on power and if the companies stop giving power, it will face issues. But the DMRC receives power from different sources and interchange sources. Besides, we have diesel generator sets for emergency situations. We are only dependent on the discoms for nighttime services and operations. Even if there is a complete blackout, lighting, air conditioning, lifts and escalators, fire fighting load, etc will function and only trains will be stopped.”

The MD added that they so far haven’t faced any electricity crisis or supply issues.

He said that a long Metro line has four substations. Even if one of the substations fails, the operation of the line can be managed by others. “The Metro also has proper management and facilities to evacuate passengers, if there is a blackout,” he said.