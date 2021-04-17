Close to 24,000 new cases in Delhi, beds and oxygen supply running out: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the Covid-19 situation in the national capital is grave and that oxygen stocks and beds are running out slowly. While saying that Delhi has reported close to 24,000 fresh Covid cases, he added that his administration is going to escalate number of beds on a large scale in the next few days.

“Beds are being occupied at a fast pace. Every heath system has a threshold and a limit. We are trying to increase the number of beds. We want to ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen. We are also trying to increase the number of oxygen beds. A total of 1,300 oxygen beds will be readied at Yamuna Sports Complex and CWG Village,” he said while holding a briefing on the Covid situation in Delhi.

दिल्ली में तेज़ी से फैलते कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच सरकार के स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधन पर एक महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस | LIVE https://t.co/Z7vGPWZls8 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 17, 2021

He added, “A total of 2,500 beds are also being set up in Radha Soami Satsang complex in Chhatarpur. I am hoping that we will get 6,000 more beds in the coming few days. We are also requesting the Centre to increase the number of Covid beds in hospitals run by them. In central government hospitals in Delhi, there are around 10,000 beds. Our request is that at least 50% beds are reserved for Covid patients.”

The Delhi CM further added that he has requested the Centre to increase the supply of oxygen in Delhi. “We are seeing some shortage in private hospitals. We have also asked officials to raid places that might be hoarding important drugs,” he said.

“Some labs are picking up samples more than their capacity and thereby not being able to give Covid reports on time. This is a wrong practice. Area DMs have been asked to make sure that this is not done anymore. Strict action will be taken against hospitals which do not update the Delhi Corona app for hospital bed availability, or those who don’t give beds to patients despite the app showing they have vacant beds,” he added.

Kejriwal also said that if the situation worsens, he would not hesitate to initiate tougher measures to tackle the crisis.