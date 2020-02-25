Delhi: FIR against 20, including 10 women, in Hauz Rani protest

Police lathicharge protesters against CAA and NRC in Lucknow on December 19. (Express file photo/Representational photo) Police lathicharge protesters against CAA and NRC in Lucknow on December 19. (Express file photo/Representational photo)

Delhi Police has registered an FIR of rioting against 20 people, including 10 women, for carrying out a protest march in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Sunday evening.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We have registered an FIR against a group of men and women under IPC sections 143,147,148,149,186, 353, 332, 120B and 34 in connection with yesterday’s incident. A total of 37 policemen were injured.”

On Sunday, women and men who were taking out an anti-CAA march in South Delhi’s Hauz Rani alleged that police resorted to lathicharge during their “peaceful protest” but no action has been taken against any police personnel.

According to those at the site, after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s call for a Bharat bandh on Sunday, they decided to hold a small march on Press Enclave Road. While Azad’s call for a bandh was against the SC’s order on reservation in promotions, anti-CAA protesters gathered at several places in response to it.

The DCP denied the lathicharge.

