‘Everyone is corrupt’: Anger, grief at Gurgaon home that lost 8 to South Delhi fire

Vivek Aggarwal, his wife Tarjani, and their two young daughters, Jeeviska and Waria, and his mother Premlata. (Photo enhanced using AI)

“Everyone is corrupt, that is why I have lost most of my family,” said Vishnu Kant Garg, shaking in anger.

On Wednesday, his nephew Vivek Aggarwal and seven members of their extended family were among the 21 killed in a blaze at Flourish Stays, a bed-and-breakfast in Hauz Rani.

They had come to Delhi after Radhe Shyam Aggarwal, a man in his 70s, had been in the Intensive Care Unit of the Max Hospital in Saket for several days. Vivek, his son, had rented rooms at Flourish Stays.

The fire claimed the lives of Vivek, his mother Premlata, his wife Tarjani, and their two young daughters, Jeeviska and Waria. Also staying at the hotel were Vivek’s maternal uncle, Ashok Goyal of Kishangarh, and his mother’s sister Kamla and her husband Jimri, who also lost their lives in the blaze.