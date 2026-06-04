He came from Iraq to Delhi for his son’s surgery. Now he waits outside a mortuary

Standing outside the mortuary of AIIMS Trauma Centre, 40-year-old Habib Abid sobs as he speaks to a relative in Iraq over the phone.

He is waiting for the body of his brother-in-law, Ali Amer Mosa, who was among the 21 killed in a fire at Flourish Stays B&B in Hauz Rani area of South Delhi on Wednesday.

Last week, Abid had come to Delhi from Iraq with his 18-year-old son Haider. His son has been suffering from a brain tumour and the family managed to get an appointment for him at Max Hospital in Saket. Ali (29) accompanied them.

“We booked a room on the fifth floor of the hotel after admitting my son.” Habib told The Indian Express.