Towels, running shower, ‘how to’ video helped Nigerian couple escape Delhi fire

During the initial investigation, police have found that many of the victims died not of burns but of suffocation. (File Photo)

A ‘how to survive a fire’ video and quick thinking helped a Nigerian couple survive the massive fire at a bed-and-breakfast in Delhi’s Hauz Rani that claimed 21 lives. The couple, a police officer said, turned on the shower in the bathroom, spread towels on the floor and lay low till help reached them.

The fire at Flourish Stays bed and breakfast on Wednesday morning left 21 people, 13 of them foreign nationals, and injured 15 others.

Following the tragedy, police spoke to the survivors to record their statements. For foreign nationals, translators were roped in.

A senior police officer said a couple told them that they had read about a fire drill and also watched a video on how to survive a fire.