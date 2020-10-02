scorecardresearch
Friday, October 02, 2020
Hathras protests: Section 144 imposed around India Gate, no gathering allowed

Police said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2020 10:24:17 am
Hathras protests, Hathras rape case, Hathras protests delhi, Hathras protests india gate, india gate section 144, jantar mantar gatherings banned, delhi city news"No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC," New Delhi DCP Eish Singhal tweeted.

Delhi Police on Thursday said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC.

They also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.

“The general public is hereby informed that in view of DDMA order dated 03.09.2020 a total gathering up to 100 persons is permissible at the designated place i.e. Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.

