scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Hathras: Boy locked in classroom for 2 hours, 10 teachers suspended

The father alleged that his son was probably feeling sleepy during class and noticing that, the teacher had asked him to “go to sleep”. However, the father claimed that his son was not woken up even after school got over.

By: Express News Service | Hathras |
July 30, 2022 11:20:21 am
Hathras: Boy locked in classroom for 2 hours, 10 teachers suspendedThe incident took place at a government primary school in Nangla Singh village in the Sasni block of Hathras district on Wednesday. (Representative Image/Express Photo)

The District Education Department of Hathras has suspended 10 teachers after a boy was allegedly left locked up for over two hours in a classroom.

The incident took place at a government primary school in Nangla Singh village in the Sasni block of Hathras district on Wednesday. The father of the 6-year-old boy, who works as a labourer, said that when his son did not return home after school, he started to panic. “His school usually gets over by 2 pm and he gets back home after some time. However, when he didn’t turn up till 2:30 pm, I started looking for him in the village,” the father said.

He added: “I visited the school thereafter to find him sitting inside a classroom which was locked from outside. I then requested one of the senior teachers from the school, who had the key, to open the classroom. It was nearly 4 pm when my son finally returned home. The child studies in the second standard at the primary school.

The district education department soon took cognizance of the incident and instructed an inquiry into the matter on Friday. Sandeep Kumar, Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Hathras, said, “After the matter came before the department, 10 school teachers have been suspended with immediate effect. A committee, headed by the block officer in the area, has also been constituted. This committee will consist of Block officer Sasni and Block officer from Hasayan. Based on the report submitted by them, appropriate action will be taken soon. There are an adequate number of teachers in the school at the moment and if required, more teachers will be provided as well.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes
More from Delhi

The father alleged that his son was probably feeling sleepy during class and noticing that, the teacher had asked him to “go to sleep”. However, the father claimed that his son was not woken up even after school got over.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

2

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

3

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

4

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

5

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

Hyderabad-based casino dealers under ED scanner for 'hawala ops'

V-C resigns after Punjab minister asks him to lie on damaged hospital mattress

V-C resigns after Punjab minister asks him to lie on damaged hospital mattress

Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth
Opinion

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Madhya Pradesh

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station

Booze offers might end, old liquor policy could make comeback
Delhi

Booze offers might end, old liquor policy could make comeback

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
Bollywood Rewind

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess
Chess Olympiad

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess

Premium
Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up
In Maharashtra

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up

Premium
Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?
Doc, I have a question...

Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement