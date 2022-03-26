Hate speech case: If said with smile, no criminality, says HC

In a case related to alleged hate speeches connected to the Northeast Delhi riots, the Delhi HC Friday said a speech given during election is different from one during ordinary times and sometimes things are said to create a ‘mahaul’ (atmosphere) without there being the intention.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh observed that if something is said with a smile, then there is no criminality, but if something is said offensively, then there may be criminality. The court was hearing CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat’s petition against a lower court order in which the prayer for registration of FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speech was declined.

“Was that an election speech or speech in ordinary time? If any speech is given during election, then it’s a different thing. If you’re giving a speech in the ordinary course, then it is instigating something,” said the court, adding, “If you’re saying something with a smile then there is no criminality, if you’re saying something offensively, then criminality.”

“Because we are also in democratic … you also have the right to speech and all these things..,” said the bench. The court has reserved its verdict in the case.