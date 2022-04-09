We suspect it was a hate crime, will knock every door for justice: Family of 21-year-old student shot dead in Toronto

A day after the death of a 21-year-old student in Canada’s Toronto, his family in Ghaziabad continues to look for answers. Kartik Vasudev, a resident of Ghaziabad, was shot dead outside a subway station in Toronto on Thursday evening. Speaking to The Indian Express, his family said they were unaware about the motive of the crime and were desperately seeking the government’s help for clarity and justice.

“We are as clueless about Kartik’s death as we were on the first day. I have received no phone call from the Embassy or Canadian authorities. He was the only one killed and there seems to be silence around it. I feel everyone wants to let the issue die down but I will knock every possible door for justice,” said his father Jitesh Vasudev.

Kartik was pursuing global management from Seneca University and was in his first year. Shortly after joining college, he found a job at a restaurant in the Downtown area.

He was on his way to work when he was shot dead on Thursday. On a regular day, he would take the same metro route and stop two stations ahead. On Thursday, he got off at Sherbourne Station since his manager had asked for a package to be picked from near the stop. It is estimated that he was shot multiple times near the station.

The family has been told by local Canadian journalists that Kartik was shot eight times. As per officials, the perpetrator is yet to be arrested.

In a statement, the Toronto Police said: “A man had been shot at the Glen Road entrance of Sherbourne Subway Station. The man received medical attention by an off-duty paramedic. The man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The family also said they suspect it was a hate crime and not a robbery gone wrong. “His bag was left behind and it seems so far that it was not a robbery. It is possible it was a hate crime. All we want is someone to answer our questions. No one is telling us why a young boy was shot dead,” said Jitesh.

Kartik’s family recalled that he loved food and it was one of the reasons he took on a part-time job at the restaurant. His parents insisted he take time to settle in at the university and the city, but Kartik wanted to work right away. He kept to himself on most occasions, his family said.

The family had been told that the body will take nearly six days to reach India, but Jitesh said their visas need to be expedited so they can reach Canada at the earliest. “There is no government intervention. They should facilitate our travel to Canada so I can demand justice there. I want to visit that spot personally and see that the guilty person is punished. We always felt that countries like these are very safe but that is not the case,” he said.

The Indian Consulate in Toronto said it is providing all possible assistance. “We are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains,” it said in a tweet.

Back in Canada, Kartik’s friends and batchmates from the university organised a prayer ceremony in his memory.