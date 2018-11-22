Hashimpura massacre case: 4 of 16 PAC officials surrender at Delhi court

Four of the 16 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, convicted in the Hashimpura massacre case earlier this month, surrendered at Tis Hazari court in the city on Thursday. The Delhi High Court had given them time till today to surrender, failing which it had ordered the Station House Officers to take them into custody. The four will be sent to Tihar jail. The court has issued non-bailable warrant against the rest of the convicted jawans.

The court, overturning a trial court verdict, handed the personnel life terms on November 1, after finding that “this case points to the systemic failure that results, not infrequently, in miscarriage of justice”.

The case dates back to 1987, when 38 Muslims were whisked away from their homes in Hashimpura village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut by the PAC personnel and shot dead. Their bodies were disposed of in a canal. The 19 accused in the case — three died during the trial — were charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, murder and causing evidence of the crime to disappear.

In its judgment, the HC said: “Around 42 to 45 men, old and young, all Muslim, were rounded up by the PAC, packed into a truck and taken away. Each of them was shot by the PAC personnel with .303 rifles in cold blood and the bodies dispatched to a watery grave — some in the Gang nahar (Ganga canal) and the remaining in the Hindon river.”

The order described the incident as “brutal and bone-chilling” and one that left a “deep festering wound”. The bench, comprising Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel, iterated that the life term awarded to each convict means the “remainder of the person’s natural life”.

In March 2015, a trial court had acquitted the 16 personnel. In its order, it said “it has not been proved beyond reasonable doubts” that the accused were PAC officials.