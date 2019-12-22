Has anyone killed people: Kapil Mishra on shoot-the-traitors slogan

BJP leader Kapil Mishra. BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

A day after a video of BJP member Kapil Mishra, wherein he can be seen leading a group of men and shouting the slogan, ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maari saalon ko (Shoot the traitors of the nation)’, surfaced on social media, the party’s state unit distanced itself from the gathering.

When contacted, Mishra said he stood by the slogan and claimed “he did not instigate anyone to take the law into their hands”. The slogans were raised during a ‘tiranga march’ in support of the new citizenship law in Connaught Place Friday. Mishra said: “Our slogans have not instigated anyone to indulge in violence. Has anyone killed or threatened people? Those who are questioning me don’t have the courage to question those who are setting buses on fire and hitting policemen.”

The Delhi BJP, which also held a rally in Connaught Place on Friday, said they had nothing to do with Mishra’s march.

Delhi BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi claimed no slogans of the nature were raised at the party’s event: “If any slogans of this kind were raised, they were not part of the event that we organised. Manoj Tiwari had invited CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Congress president for clarifying provisions of the law. Since both didn’t turn up, Tiwari read the Act. The event ended and we left the venue. Another event was conducted in the same park later, but we were not a part of it.”

Asked about Mishra’s sloganeering, DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said, “So far, we have not received a complaint against the protest or the organisers.”

