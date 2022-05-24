Haryanvi singer, missing for 12 days, found buried near highway in Rohtak; two held

A 26-year-old Haryanvi singer, who had been missing for 12 days, was found buried near a highway in Haryana’s Rohtak district on Monday, two days after the Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping her. The accused were booked for kidnapping, murder and hiding evidence, said the police.

The woman, a resident of Delhi, was a singer who used to upload her music videos on YouTube. According to her family, she went missing on May 11 after she had left for some work.

The accused have been identified as Ravi and Anil, both in their late 20s, and they were known to the victim, said the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said: “We registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of her family. Our teams conducted several raids and arrested the two accused from Meham, Haryana on May 21. During interrogation, they disclosed that they hatched a conspiracy to kill the woman. One of the accused called her and asked her to meet on the pretext of making a music video. He drugged her and killed her. The accused buried her body near the Rohtak highway.”

The police said that they later found out that the woman had earlier lodged a complaint against one of the accused.

“The accused were earlier friends with the deceased. She had registered a rape case against Ravi earlier. The men live in Meham and work in a finance company,” said the DCP.

The police informed the woman’s family after they found the body and sent it for autopsy on Monday.

The body was returned to the family who started protesting with members of the Bhim Army and other locals in Dwarka late on Monday night alleging that the woman was gangraped and brutally assaulted by the accused, said the police.

“ There’s no evidence of rape at present. The matter is being investigated and the accused are under police custody,” added the DCP.