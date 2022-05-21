Haryana: Three workers killed in Faridabad factory fire

Three people were killed after a fire broke out at a battery-cell producing factory in Faridabad Saturday, the police said.

According to fire department officials, they received information about the blaze around 11am, following which several fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said, “Several police personnel and fire department officials reached the spot and cordoned off the area for search and rescue operations. The factory was completely gutted in the fire. After the fire was brought under control, police teams went inside the building and recovered three bodies. The bodies have been sent to civil hospital for post-mortem. As per the preliminary probe, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.”

The police said the factory manufactures Lithium battery cells. They added that they have been recording statements of the families of the victims and a probe has been initiated.

Haryana | Three people died after a fire broke out in a company involved in manufacturing battery cells in Anangpur Dairy near Sector 37, Faridabad. Fire has been brought under control. Further investigation underway: Faridabad Police pic.twitter.com/92i1kcVT8Q — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

The three deceased have been identified as Satvir, Sunil and Ankit – all residents of Lal Kuan in Delhi. The police said the victims used to work at the factory.

A factory worker, who managed to escape, said, “Three workers hid in the bathroom during the fire. But the fire engulfed the entire factory and the three suffocated to death.”