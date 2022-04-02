Haryana: Wearing face masks in public places no longer mandatory

Haryana government on Saturday said wearing face masks in public places and workplaces was no longer mandatory.

A notification issued by additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Rajeev Arora stated, “State government notification dated 27.05.2020, vide which wearing face mask by each person, while being in public places and workplaces, was made mandatory, is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect. No penalty or fine of Rs 500 shall be imposed for not wearing face masks in public/workplaces.”

The order, however, added that the general public is advised to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and wearing face masks, frequent use of sanitizers and maintaining social distance were desirable.

The move comes amid a decline in Covid-19 cases in the state. On Saturday, Haryana reported 46 cases, out of which 41 were reported in Gurgaon, two in Palwal and one each in Faridabad, Hisar and Sonepat.