Haryana, UP not allowing oxygen to come to Delhi, says Dy CM Sisodia; appeals to Centre to deploy security

Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia has accused the governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh of pushing Delhi towards a medical crisis and said that the two states had impeded the transport of oxygen into the city using the police.

Sisodia said that out of the 378 MT of oxygen that was promised to Delhi daily before the Centre increased its allocation on Wednesday evening, only 177 MT has been provided on Wednesday. He said that several hospitals were suffering the consequences and were looking at alternatives for the patients that require oxygen.

He also appealed to the Centre to deploy paramilitary forces if need be to ensure states get their allocated share of oxygen, since the state governments had sent police to the plants to stop movement.

“Despite the Centre’s directions, states are controlling and hampering the transport of oxygen. Hospitals are being forced to tell patients to look for alternatives, which are very hard to come by since most hospitals are facing the same issue. Hospitals such as Saroj, Rathi, Shanti Mukund and Jeevan have been sending urgent messages for help and we are making short-term temporary arrangements by reallocation and other methods, but these are not enough and cannot last too long. There is a crisis in big Delhi hospitals as well, with some left with oxygen to last only 8-12 hours” he said.

Sisodia’s statements came even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has spoken to Haryana Chief Minister about facilitating oxygen supply and has been assured of all support. “I spoke to Hon’ble CM of Haryana Sh Manohar Lal Khattar ji. Sought his support in facilitating transport of oxygen trucks from Haryana to Delhi. He has assured full support,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Sisodia laid the blame at the feet of the governments of the states and sought the intervention of the Centre, in the absence of which, he said patients could die.

“My question is that when the Centre has reallocated quota, why are the governments of UP and Haryana behaving like they are fighting with Delhi? This is not the time to fight. Day before yesterday, UP didn’t allow smooth flow of tankers. Yesterday, Haryana sent officials to block the passage of tankers. From a Panipat plant, oxygen was allowed to leave only at around 3 am after making many calls to state and central ministers and officials. Even if we set aside the increased quota by the Centre yesterday, out of the 378 MT that Delhi was getting earlier, it got only 177 MT yesterday because of the attitude of these two governments. They didn’t let trucks from Delhi enter the facility. Even today, the situation is the same. There is complete chaos. We have spoken to people in the state government as well as the Centre but tankers are not being allowed to enter,” Sisodia said.