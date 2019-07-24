Haryana: Unique IDs for families in Gurgaon in pipeline

Each family in Gurgaon will soon have a family ID, along with the rest of the state, with the Haryana government already creating a portal for the purpose, in the hope the document will make it easier to ensure that benefits and services reach the correct recipients without any dilution.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon Amit Khatri Tuesday said the data on the portal will be downloaded and verified with the family’s head.

“A survey has been conducted by the state government to prepare a data bank of all families, based on which their IDs will be made. However, before making the ID, the family’s data will be cross-checked with its head to ensure there is no error. After that, the ID card of the family will be issued,” said Khatri.

To verify the data of each family in the district, officials said they will seek the cooperation of Atal Seva Kendras, tehsil offices, block development and panchayat offices, gas agencies, Saral Kendras, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions.

“Before starting verification work, everyone will be informed through the media about where they can go and verify the detail,” said Khatri.