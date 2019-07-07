Haryana: Two more held for Congress spokesperson’s murder

A week after Congress’s Haryana spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in Faridabad, police arrested two more people for the crime. The wife of gangster Kaushal and his domestic help were arrested last week. Police said the arrested men, Manjesh and Harinder, were nabbed from the city Friday.

“Manjesh allegedly arranged and sold the weapons used in the crime to Kaushal’s domestic help, Naresh, who gave them to another accused, Vikas, who was among those who shot Chaudhary and is absconding,” said Sube Singh, Faridabad Police PRO.

“Harinder is Vikas’s brother, and knew about the murder plan. Both accused were taken to a day’s police remand for questioning on Saturday,” he said.

The incident took place on June 27 at 9.05 am, at a gym in HUDA market in Faridabad’s Sector 9, where Chaudhary worked out. As he parking his vehicle outside the gym, three men got out of an SX4 parked nearby, surrounded his car and opened fire before fleeing. A CCTV installed in the area captured the entire incident.

Chaudhary was rushed to Sarvodaya hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. An FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), and relevant Arms Act sections.

Roshni, the wife of gangster Kaushal, and her help, Naresh alias Chand, were arrested for the crime last week. Kaushal is believed to be involved in multiple criminal cases and is currently absconding.

Police said during questioning that Roshni allegedly planned the murder as per her husband’s directions, who had friction with Chaudhary on account of previous financial transactions.

“The four people who followed and opened fire on Chaudhary are still absconding. Investigations are underway to nab them,” said PRO Singh.