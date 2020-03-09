Haryana to get 1 lakh more CCTVs, 4 lakh streetlights

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at the event, Sunday Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at the event, Sunday

Almost 4 lakh streetlights and an additional 1 lakh CCTV cameras will be installed in Haryana in the coming years to boost provisions for women’s safety and security in the state, announced Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a state-level programme at the Government Girls College, Gurgaon, on the occasion of International Women’s Day Sunday.

Stating that “significant steps” are being taken to empower “daughters and women” in Haryana, Khattar said, “In view of women’s safety, 3,90,000 streetlights will be arranged in Haryana. Provisions have also been made to install 1 lakh CCTVs in the next two years, in addition to the 2 lakh CCTV cameras already installed in the state so far.”

To encourage education of young girls, he said the state has started providing vehicles for students to reach their educational institutions, and is opening colleges every 20 km.

“So far, 31 new women’s colleges have been opened. We plan to open nine new women’s colleges in the state next year,” said Khattar.

Officials Sunday also announced that a ‘Mothers for Sports and Fitness’ app will be launched to motivate children to take up sports.

“A mother is the first teacher and instructor in a child’s life. She teaches her children the art of living, playing, and jumping,” said Khattar.

“Keeping this is mind, Haryana will launch a ‘Mothers for Sports and Fitness’ app, which will provide mothers with information about sports and fitness facilities near their homes, which are options available to their children to keep themselves fit,” he added.

At the event, Director General of Police Manoj Yadav shed light on the Durga Shakti app, which was launched to tweak safety measures for women.

He said the app has been downloaded by 1.86 lakh women until February 28 this year. “To create a safer environment for women, 640 new PCR and emergency vehicles will be provided to police, so that they can reach a spot within 10 minutes of receiving information through the app,” said Yadav.

“A week ago, on the CM’s orders, a campaign was organised across the state to encourage women to use this app. As a result, another 31,874 women downloaded the application,” said Yadav.

