Haryana: Three seriously injured after SUV rear-ends tractor-trolley carrying iron rods

Three people suffered serious injuries after an SUV collided with a tractor-trolley carrying iron rods and girders on the Delhi-Gurgaon national highway in the early hours of Saturday, said police.

The SUV, in which five people including two women were travelling, crashed into the tractor-trolley from behind around 4.30am near a gas station, according to police.

The iron rods protruding from the tractor-trolley pierced through the car, injuring three people. Sahil, an eyewitness, said, “I was driving my autorickshaw on the expressway when I noticed the accident and saw people asking for help. Two people were severely injured. I took one of them to hospital in my auto. Later, an ambulance arrived and took the others to hospital. Five people were in the car. The iron rods pierced through two of the occupants of the car. It pierced through the neck of the man sitting behind the wheel.”

Police said as per preliminary information, the car was coming from Delhi towards sector 51 in Gurgaon. The driver of the tractor-trolley is absconding.

A police officer said, “We received information from the emergency response system, following which a team rushed to the spot. It took some time to rescue the injured persons as the car was completely mangled and iron rods had pierced through it. Three people were taken to a private hospital. They have been declared unfit for treatment. An FIR will be registered once the statement is recorded.”