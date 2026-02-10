Haryana set to frame country’s first-ever policy to regulate fair, adventure rides, says CM

Haryana is poised to frame the country’s first-of-its-kind policy to regulate fair and adventure rides, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday. The announcement comes days after the collapse of a giant ‘Tsunami’ swing at Surajkund International Crafts Fair led to the death of a police officer and injured 12 others.

“We have decided to formulate a comprehensive policy so that such incidents do not reoccur. This will be the first such policy in the country,” Saini told reporters in the presence of Haryana Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi.

Describing the death of Inspector Jagdish Prasad — who died while rescuing people after the swing collapsed at the annual fair on February 7 — as “unfortunate”, the CM said the government is treating it with utmost seriousness. Two persons have so far been arrested in the case, including the proprietor of Himachal Fun Care Company that installed swings at the fair.

Under the proposed policy, according to officials, daily inspection of rides and similar installations will be mandatory. The government will also develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for vendors and departments responsible for setting up and operating amusement and adventure rides.

The upcoming SOPs, said sources, will focus on safety, training, insurance, and accountability. All activities will be conducted under the supervision of trained professionals, with compulsory use of safety equipment. Ride operators will also be required to provide special adventure sports insurance, as general insurance policies usually do not cover injuries from high-risk activities. This insurance will offer financial protection in cases of injury, disability, or death.

Participants will have to comply with clearly defined terms and conditions, including safety rules. Age, health, and physical fitness restrictions may apply depending on the activity. For high-risk rides, participants will be informed of potential dangers and may be required to sign consent forms.

Currently, Haryana does not have a fixed protocol for adventure rides installed at fairs. Organisers set their own safety guidelines, which ride operators follow without standardised oversight. There is no mandatory pre-event inspection, and in most cases, authorities rely on vendors’ past ratings or affidavits claiming compliance with safety norms.

Additionally, there is no requirement for specialised training for ride operators. Organisers are also not obligated to verify the skills or qualifications of those running adventure rides, a gap that the new policy aims to address.

Permissions for fairs in Haryana are primarily granted by the district administration, particularly the Deputy Commissioner or District Magistrate. At the local level, approval from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) or police authorities is required. Cultural fairs involve the Tourism Department, while animal fairs fall under the Animal Husbandry Department.

Large-scale events like the Surajkund Mela, which draws lakhs of visitors annually, receive joint approval from the Surajkund Mela Authority (SFM) and the Faridabad district administration.

Following the February 7 incident, the CM ordered a high-level probe and directed officials to ensure strict adherence to safety standards in the fair and other public events. He also announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to those seriously injured and free treatment to all the injured in the incident.

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Inspector Prasad, a government job for a family member and martyr status for the officer.