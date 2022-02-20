Haryana: School teacher dies, three students injured after fall from Ferris wheel

After the accident, Ria and the injured students were rushed to the MM Medical College Hospital, Mullana where Ria was declared dead. Her body has been sent for postmortem.

A 23-year-old school teacher was killed and three students were injured after they fell from a Ferris wheel at an amusement park near Manka Manki village in Haryana’s Ambala district Saturday.

The deceased teacher has been identified as Riya Garg of Thamber village, who worked as a teacher at Jai Public School in Adhoi village. The injured students were identified as Amika, Himani and Kanika, all aged between 10 and 12. After the accident, Ria and the injured students were rushed to the MM Medical College Hospital in Mullana where she was declared dead. Her body has been sent for postmortem.

According to the police, Ria had taken the student on a picnic to H2O Fun park. The mishap occurred after the grill of one of the seating boxes of the Ferris wheel carrying the teacher and the students broke away leading to their fall from a height while the ride was on.

Mullana police station incharge Subhash Kumar said that relatives of the deceased had been informed and a case would be registered after recording their statements.