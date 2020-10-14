Haryana says diesel genset ban will hit many, EPCA replies: Won’t change order

There were no days with 'Poor', 'Very Poor' and 'Severe' AQI during this period in 2020 as against 23 in 2019.

The diesel generator set ban in NCR will be imposed starting Thursday, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority told Haryana Chief Secretary Tuesday. Haryana’s additional chief secretary, power department, Trilok C Gupta had written to the Supreme Court-mandated body Monday, informing its chief Bhure Lal that around 14,000 residents of Gurgaon and Faridabad won’t get electricity through the day if diesel gensets are not allowed. Of these, 2,200, he said, would not get any electricity at all as they are completely dependent on diesel generators for power because builders and developers had not cleared deficiencies crucial for getting power connections.

Lal, replying to Gupta’s letter, said it was “not clear from your letter what you expect EPCA to do?”

In Gurgaon, Faridabad and some parts of Noida, many colonies do not have power connections from the grid and use diesel generator sets. While lines were not laid till last year in some places, in others builders do not have completion and occupation certificates, which are needed for power connections.

In his letter, Gupta told Lal that while the power department had no constraint in providing power, there were deficiencies on the part of builders or developers and connections could not be given till these were fulfilled.

“We have already released around 18 connections so far and shall release the remaining ones to those who complete requisite formalities and meet obligations pending on their part… officers of power utilities in Gurugram and Faridabad have been pursuing the matter with builders and developers throughout,” Gupta said, adding that fresh notices have been sent to companies.

Lal, in his letter, wrote that they had expected the power department to rectify the deficiencies. “You had committed in your affidavit last year that before the onset of winter 2020, all issues would be resolved… EPCA expected the state government would rectify all deficiencies as committed by them. We are interested to know your preparedness to enforce GRAP from 15.10.2020, which includes banning DG sets in residential, commercial and industrial areas exempting only essential services. EPCA is very clear that GRAP will be enforced with effect from 15.10.2020,” he wrote.

EPCA has not received any request for extension of the deadline from Noida authorities, EPCA officials said.

