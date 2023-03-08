Haryana refutes Delhi Jal Board claims on Yamuna drying: ‘Sand mining done legally, no obstruction to river’s flow’

The Haryana government has refuted Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj’s allegation that the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi is low due to illegal sand mining upstream in Haryana.

A Haryana government spokesperson said in a statement that sand mining “is done legally in the river Yamuna as per the Haryana government mining policy only in the non-monsoon season”. For this, “temporary pipe crossings” have been provided to ensure that there is no obstruction to the flow of the river, according to the statement.

It added, “Haryana is not obstructing any natural river flow and is providing pollution-free canal water to Delhi, more than its legitimate entitlement.”

On Tuesday, Bharadwaj visited the Wazirabad water treatment plant and said that the water visible at Wazirabad was “industrial waste” released by Haryana and brought to Delhi by two drains – DD8 and DD2. (https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/yamuna-drying-because-of-illegal-mining-in-haryana-djb-8484967/)

He said that the ammonia levels in the water at Wazirabad are high, making it difficult for the DJB to use.

In response, the Haryana government said it does not provide water to Delhi through DD8 and DD2 and only provides water through the Carrier-Lined Channel (CLC).

The statement said: “After commissioning of CLC in 2014, Haryana does not provide any water through DD No. 8 and Main Drain No.2. Hence, pollution-free water is provided to Delhi. This canal water is taken from CLC through twin pipelines directly to sumps in Wazirabad WTP (water treatment plant) for treatment. CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) has already reported that there is a sudden increase in pollution in river water downstream Palla (located in Delhi, across the border of Haryana) for which Delhi needs to take corrective measures in its territory.”

The statement said that Delhi has a drinking water share of 719 cusecs from the Yamuna and Ravi-Beas waters “against which, for complying with Hon’ble Supreme Court orders, Haryana is delivering 1,050 cusecs of water to Delhi through CLC and Delhi Branch canals.”

With water levels in the Yamuna being low, the water supply to the city has been hit for about two weeks now, according to the DJB. Two water treatment plants, the Wazirabad and Chandrawal plants, depend on the Yamuna for raw water.

Bharadwaj said Delhi was witnessing an unprecedented scene as usually low levels in the river are seen around May only and not from February onwards, like this year.

He said that the river’s flow had been obstructed upstream of Delhi, in Haryana, by the “sand mining mafia” and alleged that the Haryana government had not taken any action.