Will blacklist real estate agents charging brokerage arbitrarily, warns Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurgaon, has issued a warning to 1,840 real estate agents registered with it and directed them against arbitrarily charging brokerage from the buyers and sellers of properties.

The authority on Friday said that it had received several complaints where the real estate agents have been charging more than half percent from the sellers and buyers.

The HRERA said the Haryana Regulation of Property Dealers and Consultants Rules, 2009, provide charging of only half percent commission each from the buyers and sellers.

“The authority has decided to fix this problem and is working on blacklisting such agents, who have been charging brokerage arbitrarily. We will revoke, blacklist and debar agents or brokers, who have committed the offence of exorbitant commissions in contravention of the rule,” said HRERA chairman Dr K K Khandelwal.

The authority said that some real estate agents in another malpractice indulge in sale of plots or apartments in the projects, which are not registered with it.

The HRERA said that even on issuance of a letter of intent, the brokers enter into an arrangement with the promoters and block a number of units that are assigned to them for concluding deals in the market with the allottees even when the project is not registered with the authority.

“On account of it, a large number of allottees get cheated by brokers as before the registration, neither the sanctioned plans are available nor the specifications of the project are known to buyers,” the authority said.

The HRERA said such deals are concluded just on presumptions and later when the promised facilities and services are not found, the allottees then are left in lurch.

“We have noticed brokers send emails to lure buyers to buy property in projects which are not even registered, while real estate agents are required to give all information pertaining to the project along with valid documents so that at the time of booking or concluding the deal of any plot or apartment, the allottee is well-informed and can make a choice whether to invest in a project or not,” said Dr Khandelwal.