Haryana: Railway demands action after gateman’s hand is chopped off

At the railway level crossing where the incident took place. The gateman’s friend was also attacked. (Express photo/Amit Mehra) At the railway level crossing where the incident took place. The gateman’s friend was also attacked. (Express photo/Amit Mehra)

In a rare case of violence against an on-duty railwayman, three persons on a bike attacked a level-crossing gateman with sharp objects, hacked his left arm and left him and his friend in a pool of blood in the early hours of Monday, near Sonepat, Haryana. The reason appears to be “mistaken identity”.

The incident sent the entire Indian Railway establishment into a tizzy as General Manager of Northern Railway Vishwesh Chaube called up the Haryana Chief Secretary and the state DGP to demand a speedy probe. The Railways has decided to keep level crossing number 19 — between Narela in Delhi and Raddhana in Haryana — closed until the attackers are arrested.

Railway officials have told local villagers to help police identify the attackers if they want the level crossing opened again for road access.

Initial assessment indicated that it could have been a case of “mistaken identity” because the level crossing gate was already open when the incident happened, negating the theory that it was a quarrel over opening the gate for the bike to cross.

“The gate was already open. The assailants came looking for someone else and probably mistook the gateman for that person and attacked him. The investigation is on and any assault on railway staff will not be tolerated,” Chaube told The Indian Express.

Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani, too, said they will “not tolerate violence against our staff anywhere”.

The gateman, Kundan Pathak (28), and his friend were discovered by the driver of the passing train, which had stopped since the level crossing gate was open. The driver, the train guard and a few passengers took the injured into the train and rushed them to Sonepat.

From there, they were brought to a private hospital in Rohini. Pathak had multiple stab wounds and cuts in his legs and neck; and his left palm remained barely attached to his arm. Officials said the cuts indicate there were attempts to chop off one of his legs as well.

However, after hours of surgery, a team of surgeons were able to join the arm back, and Railways said the operation was successful. Chaube who visited Pathak, originally a resident of Banka district in Bihar, said, “We will arrange the best treatment available in India for him.”

Pathak assumed duty at 12.20 am Monday. Initial inquiry indicated that soon after, a man came looking for the gateman from the previous shift. After being told that he had left for the day, the man came back with two others on a bike and attacked them, Pathak’s friend told investigators. The friend was taken to RML Hospital in Delhi.

Railways officials questioned the gateman on duty before Pathak but were told that there was nothing out of the ordinary during his shift hours and no quarrel with locals. Police will question him again as part of the probe, officials said.

After hearing the news, trackmen on the section blocked train traffic in the morning, protesting the lack of safety. Railways has decided to install CCTVs in such remote, mid-section level crossings for security.

Mohinder Singh, branch secretary of the Uttari Railway Mazdoor Union, said, “At several meetings with senior railways officials, we asked for CCTV or security personnel at sensitive crossings. But nothing has been done. As they always refer to shortage of manpower… we asked for just CCTVs. But even that hasn’t been provided.”

“In his brief moment of consciousness and under heavy sedatives, Kundan told us that his elder brother had died last year and his father has had a heart attack, so his parents should not be informed. So we informed his cousin, who was there during the surgery,” a senior railway official said.

“We have registered an FIR against unidentified assailants and are investigating the incident,” said Tara Chand, SHO, Government Railway Police, Sonepat. Divisional Railway Manager R N Singh said this is the first time such an incident has been reported at the spot. “Earlier, there were reports of crime in Rohtak, and we deployed security there,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App