First private player gets Haryana power regulator nod, faces government opposition

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

HERC has granted a 25-year parallel power distribution licence to Eleven Power in Gurugram and Nuh, ending DHBVNL's monopoly despite state opposition and union strike threats.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
4 min readGurgaonUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 08:44 AM IST
electricity distributionWhile the Haryana government is set to move the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity against the order, RWAs have welcomed the decision, hoping it could put an end to power cuts. (Source: File)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a move that could end the monopoly of the state-owned Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVNL) in the power-distribution sector, the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on Monday granted a 25-year parallel electricity distribution licence to a private company, Eleven Power Private Limited, for Gurugram and Nuh districts. The go-ahead, however, has drawn mixed responses. While the Haryana government is set to move the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity against the order, RWAs have welcomed the decision, hoping it could put an end to power cuts.

A coram (which is a bench of officials adjudicating the case), comprising Chairman Mukesh Garg and Member Shiv Kumar, cited chronic delays in installing electricity connections as the key reason behind introducing a private player. State discom data submitted to the commission revealed that DHBVNL alone had 1,08,590 applications pending for new meters and load increases as of October 2025, the order states.

If the decision, subject to review and approval, comes into effect, parts of Gurugram and Nuh will become the first districts in the state where consumers can choose their power suppliers.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Under its approved rollout plan, Eleven Power will invest Rs 4,716.73 crore over five years between 2026-27 and 2030-31. The bulk of this amount, Rs 4,650.37 crore, is earmarked for laying underground cabling and setting up power substations, officials said. The order directs Eleven Power to file a migration protocol within 60 days to govern how consumers can switch without disrupting supply or leaving unpaid dues. The company’s network will be funded entirely through private equity and loans, officials said.

Concerns flagged

Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij took to X on Monday, stating that the state government will move the Appellate Tribunal, an autonomous body set up under the Electricity Act, 2003, against the order.

State power utilities have opposed the move during the hearings. The discoms argued that Gurugram generates a major portion of their revenue and losing commercial consumers could destabilise cross-subsidies that support subsidised power for farmers. Further, it alleged that Eleven Power would “cherry-pick” affluent urban segments and ignore less lucrative pockets.

Power employee unions, including the All India Power Engineers Federation, have also expressed reservation with the decision, calling it backdoor privatisation that could jeopardise state revenue and employment.

Story continues below this ad

Subhash Lamba, National Vice-President, Electricity Employees Federation of India, told The Indian Express that the order was ‘unilateral’. “Appeal is one option, but we had already taken permission for strikes anticipating this, for December 1-3. Now we may start on October 22 itself. We will not let this be implemented so easily. The HERC did not consider our detailed objections, and those submitted by farmers, RWAs and employees. Even the expert committee that had recommended the license earlier was inexperienced.”

However, defending the decision, HERC pointed out that Eleven Power has allocated Rs 304.37 crore to Nuh starting from its very first phase of work. The bench also ruled that prior distribution experience is not a legal bar, as the firm’s consortium partners possess technical expertise in high-voltage network management.

RWAs optimistic about the move

In sharp contrast, industrial associations and RWAS in Gurugram supported the entry of a private player. Representatives from the Gurgaon Industrial Association and local housing societies had pointed to recurrent summer outages and heavy expenditure on backup diesel generators, arguing that breaking the state monopoly was essential to securing round-the-clock power.

“We welcome the proposed entry of private power distribution in Gurugram, hoping it will improve efficiency, accountability and reliability, particularly here, where growing residential communities need uninterrupted power supply and prompt grievance redressal. We look forward to service standards comparable to Delhi, benefiting consumers across Gurugram”, Sunil Sareen, a resident of Emaar Imperial Gardens at Sector 102 and Deputy Convenor of the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association, said.

Story continues below this ad

Tapan Dey, a resident of M3M Marina at Badshahpur said, “Every summer, we survive power cuts through the day and night…..During longer outages, our society falls back on diesel generators, which is expensive and not good for the environment. What frustrates residents most is that, until now, there was simply no alternative. Having a second electricity provider will change that. If the service falls short, we will finally have the option to choose.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments