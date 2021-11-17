Haryana Police sub-inspector guns down daughter, injures wife

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead while her mother was left injured after her father, who is a sub-inspector in Haryana Police, allegedly opened fire at them in village Mandothi, Bahardurgarh tehsil in Jhajjar on Tuesday evening. Police said a family dispute is suspected to be the reason. The accused is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Satakshi, who was doing a tailoring course. Her mother, Saroj, suffered a bullet wound in her shoulder and was rushed to PGIMS Rohtak, where her condition is reported to be stable.

Police said the accused, Sant Kumar, was posted in Saidpur police chowki, Kharkhoda in Sonepat. The incident took place around 5.30 pm when Kumar allegedly opened fire at his daughter and wife after an argument. Police said both the victims suffered a gunshot wound each.

Waseem Akram, superintendent of police, Jhajjar, said, “The victims were rushed to civil hospital, where doctors declared the daughter dead on arrival. The statement of her mother is yet to be recorded. Two more family members were in the house at the time of the incident. We are questioning them.”