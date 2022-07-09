Haryana Police STF arrests 5 for kidnapping Tamil Nadu-based businessman

The Haryana Police special task force (STF) Saturday arrested five men for allegedly kidnapping a Tamil Nadu-based businessman and his associate and demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. The STF said after a joint operation, conducted in coordination with the Delhi Police special cell, lasting over 13 hours, the duo was rescued. The accused will be handed over to Tamil Nadu police, who are on their way to Gurgaon, said STF officials.

On Friday around 9 am, IG STF Haryana received information from senior officials of Tamil Nadu police that two men from the state – a 56-year-old managing director of a textile firm and his 28-year-old accounts manager – had allegedly been kidnapped on Thursday evening from near the Delhi airport.

Police said the accused had contacted the businessman in Madurai and struck a deal to purchase cotton yarn from him. IG STF Haryana Satheesh Balan said the modus operandi of the accused was to extort money from the victims by luring them with a huge delivery contract of yarn and asking them to bring samples of their raw material.

“On Thursday around 6 pm, when the two arrived in Delhi, the accused kidnapped them in a car and took them around Gurgaon, before confining them in a flat in Shyam Nagar in Vishnu Garden, Delhi. The accused tied their hands and legs. They also tied one end of wiring of a fan condenser to them and told them it was a bomb and threatened them with a toy gun. Thereafter, the accused asked the victims to call their family and friends and urgently ask for Rs 50 lakh,” said Balan.

Police said the businessman called his daughter’s father-in-law to ask for cash and during the call, he made several hints, due to which the relative became suspicious and contacted an acquaintance, who alerted Haryana Police.

“During the call, the victim addressed his sambandi formally and told him to contact a friend to arrange the money for him in Delhi. This seemed suspicious to him. The matter was then reported to the police,” added IG Balan.

The STF started a search operation and with the help of Special Cell of Delhi police, the team recused the businessmen from Vishnu Garden around 10 pm on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Asif Hussain, K Jirvani Babu, Mohammad Azad, Mohammad Karim and Sonu.

Police said one of the accused, Hussain, was convicted under the Official Secrets Act and was released in June 2021 after serving his term. Some other accused also have a criminal history, said police, adding that they were checking their past record.