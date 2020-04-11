One tests positive for COVID-19 in Haryana’s Palwal, had attended Tablighi Jamaat event

The Palwal district administration has already identified a containment zone of 15 villages, and a buffer zone of 36 other earlier this week. The Palwal district administration has already identified a containment zone of 15 villages, and a buffer zone of 36 other earlier this week.

After a gap of three days, another case of coronavirus was reported in Haryana’s Palwal district on Saturday morning.

“The person who has tested positive had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, and his sample had been taken after the administration was alerted about this fact. He had immediately been isolated and has tested positive today,” said Palwal Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Brahmdeep Singh.

“We have received results of 10 samples today, of which the other nine are negative. A total of 207 samples have been sent for testing so far,” he said.

The district has so far recorded 29 cases of coronavirus, of which 28 are of people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi last month. The remaining one is of a person who had recently travelled to Dubai, and was the first in the district to test positive. He has since recovered and been discharged.

The Palwal district administration has already identified a containment zone of 15 villages, and a buffer zone of 36 other earlier this week, all of which have been sealed and movement of people living there “completely restricted”.

In an order yesterday, the district magistrate also made it compulsory for residents of the district to wear masks each time they ventured out of their homes.

