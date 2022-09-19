Leader of interstate gang arrested after exchange of fire in Haryana’s Nuh

Haryana Police on Sunday arrested the leader of an interstate gang, who is accused in at least a dozen cases of ATM robberies in several states, after an exchange of fire in Nuh, officers said. The accused suffered a gunshot injury in his leg during the operation and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where his condition is reportedly stable, they added.

According to the police, they received a tip-off indicating that the accused, Sakil alias Sakki, a resident of Salaka village, would be visiting Falendi village in the Pinangwa area, following which a team of crime branch officers from Tauru was deputed in the area.

Nuh SP Varun Singla, said, “Near Shah Chokha-Falendi Marg, a man was spotted walking towards the post. When the police team asked him to stop, he started running. Officers chased him, during which he fired a gunshot at the police team.” The crime branch inspector had a narrow escape as a bullet hit his bulletproof jacket, the police said.

“In retaliation, the police fired at the accused and he suffered a gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to Civil Hospital in Mandikhera for treatment. His condition is now stable,” SP Singla said. Two country-made guns, two empty cartridges and one live round were recovered from his possession.

The police said the accused was involved in at least 12 cases of ATM robberies in Haryana, West Bengal and Rajasthan. “He had also fired at a security guard in Nuh during one such alleged attempted ATM robbery. We are interrogating him and checking with police departments in other states about his criminal history. The accused would be taken on remand for questioning,” the SP added.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Pinangwa station, the police said.