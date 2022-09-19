scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Leader of interstate gang arrested after exchange of fire in Haryana’s Nuh

The accused suffered a gunshot injury during the operation and his condition is reportedly stable, the police said, adding that he was involved in at least 12 cases of ATM robberies in Haryana, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

nuh arrestThe police said the accused was involved in at least 12 cases of ATM robberies in Haryana, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Haryana Police on Sunday arrested the leader of an interstate gang, who is accused in at least a dozen cases of ATM robberies in several states, after an exchange of fire in Nuh, officers said. The accused suffered a gunshot injury in his leg during the operation and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where his condition is reportedly stable, they added.

According to the police, they received a tip-off indicating that the accused, Sakil alias Sakki, a resident of Salaka village, would be visiting Falendi village in the Pinangwa area, following which a team of crime branch officers from Tauru was deputed in the area.

Nuh SP Varun Singla, said, “Near Shah Chokha-Falendi Marg, a man was spotted walking towards the post. When the police team asked him to stop, he started running. Officers chased him, during which he fired a gunshot at the police team.” The crime branch inspector had a narrow escape as a bullet hit his bulletproof jacket, the police said.

“In retaliation, the police fired at the accused and he suffered a gunshot wound in his leg. He was taken to Civil Hospital in Mandikhera for treatment. His condition is now stable,” SP Singla said. Two country-made guns, two empty cartridges and one live round were recovered from his possession.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAMPremium
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAM

The police said the accused was involved in at least 12 cases of ATM robberies in Haryana, West Bengal and Rajasthan. “He had also fired at a security guard in Nuh during one such alleged attempted ATM robbery. We are interrogating him and checking with police departments in other states about his criminal history. The accused would be taken on remand for questioning,” the SP added.

More from Delhi

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Pinangwa station, the police said.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 11:38:36 am
Next Story

Ghaziabad doctor’s claim of beheading threat fake, made to ‘gain attention’: police

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement