Haryana, MP farmers inch closer

Around 100 farmers from Madhya Pradesh had arrived in South Haryana Thursday, crossing into Palwal in the evening. (File)

As farm protests on Delhi’s borders enter the second week, farmers from South Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are inching closer to the national capital, crossing into Faridabad a day after they reached Palwal and hoping to move towards the city on Saturday. Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav said, “Around 50 to 70 farmers reached Sikri border from Palwal today. They have entered Faridabad and are spending the night at a government school in Jharsetli… We will not permit them to cross from the Badarpur border but if they choose to enter via any other route, that will be allowed.” “Our police force will continue to remain deployed in border areas and on alert,” he said.

Around 100 farmers from Madhya Pradesh had arrived in South Haryana Thursday, crossing into Palwal in the evening. After spending the night at a Government School in Prithla, they had marched to Faridabad Friday morning. Deputy Commissioner of Palwal said several farmers from Palwal also began their journey from Hodal to Delhi Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd