Why Haryana’s 35% minimum wage hike has failed to quell worker protests in Gurgaon

The municipal union members have been supporting a stir by fire department workers, who have been demanding regularisation, better pay among other things. The sit-in protest in front of the Sector 29 fire station in Gurgaon entered its seventh day on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Amid protests by factory workers in Noida’s industrial belt demanding fair wages, representatives of the Municipal Corporation Employees Union in Gurgaon said the new wages announced in Haryana are inadequate.

Municipal union leader Vasant Kumar said, “How can one live on such wages in a city like Gurgaon? The new labour codes, LPG crisis and lack of proper work conditions are not in the interest of workers and we will continue our protests against them.”

On April 9, the state government notified a 35 per cent hike in minimum wages across categories — raising the monthly pay for unskilled workers from Rs 11,274 to Rs 15,220, and for skilled workers from Rs 13,704 to Rs 18,500. Workers, however, argued that this increase fails to keep pace with soaring inflation in consumer goods and housing.