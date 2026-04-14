Why Haryana’s 35% minimum wage hike has failed to quell worker protests in Gurgaon

The municipal union members have been supporting a stir by fire department workers, who have been demanding regularisation, better pay among other things. The sit-in protest in front of the Sector 29 fire station in Gurgaon entered its seventh day on Tuesday. (Express Photo)
Amid protests by factory workers in Noida’s industrial belt demanding fair wages, representatives of the Municipal Corporation Employees Union in Gurgaon said the new wages announced in Haryana are inadequate.
Municipal union leader Vasant Kumar said, “How can one live on such wages in a city like Gurgaon? The new labour codes, LPG crisis and lack of proper work conditions are not in the interest of workers and we will continue our protests against them.”
On April 9, the state government notified a 35 per cent hike in minimum wages across categories — raising the monthly pay for unskilled workers from Rs 11,274 to Rs 15,220, and for skilled workers from Rs 13,704 to Rs 18,500. Workers, however, argued that this increase fails to keep pace with soaring inflation in consumer goods and housing.
Workers are also opposed to the new labour codes introduced by the Centre.
Unions contend that the successful agitation in Panipat, located in Haryana’s crucial industrial corridor, has temporarily halted similar attempts across other manufacturing units in the state. (Express Photo)
Explaining why, CITU district president Suresh Nouhra said they allow for 12-hour shifts sans overtime compensation and restrict unions. “A member will not be able to express themselves properly and the benefit will only be for corporates. They should be abolished. Factories are trying to start 12-hour shifts but thanks to the protest in Panipat (refinery), they could not for now”.
The recent unrest at the Panipat refinery saw contractual workers unite to resist management attempts to enforce extended 12-hour workdays under the umbrella of the proposed labor codes without commensurate overtime pay.
Unions contend that the successful agitation in Panipat, located in Haryana’s crucial industrial corridor, has temporarily halted similar attempts across other manufacturing units in the state.
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The municipal union members have been supporting a stir by fire department workers, who have been demanding regularisation, better pay while protesting against untrained drivers being deployed to man fire engines.
The sit-in protest in front of the Sector 29 fire station in Gurgaon entered its seventh day on Tuesday.
Sahun Khan, president of the Gurgaon Fire Department Union, said the government’s temporary measure of deploying untrained Haryana Roadways drivers and inexperienced youth to operate fire engines poses a severe public safety hazard.
“Roadways drivers and youths from training centres have no prior training in operating firefighting equipment,” said Joginder Karotha, State Secretary of the Sarv Karamchari Sangh Haryana. He warned that in the event of a major fire, the lack of trained personnel could lead to a substantial loss of life and property, for which the state government would be solely responsible.
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As per protesting workers, allied municipal and state employees have announced a three-hour work boycott on April 16 to protest the government’s handling of the crisis.
Addressing the media at the protest site, union representatives reiterated their long-standing demands, which include: Free medical treatment for severely injured personnel, treating their recovery period as active duty, a monthly risk allowance of Rs 5,000 at par with police personnel, timely disbursement of medical, uniform, and washing allowances, and regularising their employment.
Fire Safety Officer Jai Narayan acknowledged the manpower shortage, but said they have drivers and firemen on duty as of now.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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