Man held in Haryana’s Manesar for murdering friend over business rivalry

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Haryana’s Manesar for allegedly murdering his friend over business rivalry, the police said Sunday.

Officers at the Sector 7 police station in IMT Manesar said they received information on Friday that a man’s dead body was found near a government school in Kasan village. Soon, police personnel reached the spot along with forensic teams and collected evidence.

The police identified the deceased as Pankaj Kumar Das, 27, a construction worker. Officers said he had suffered fatal injuries on his head. A phone, wallet and Aadhaar card were found next to the body, they added. The accused, identified as Manoj, was arrested from Manesar area on Saturday by a joint team of Manesar crime branch and police personnel from IMT Manesar station.

A police officer said, “Probe found that the accused and the victim worked together in construction, but later went their separate ways. Pankaj started taking contracts for Plaster of Paris (POP) work and his business flourished in the area. Manoj had been suffering losses with the majority of contractual work going to Pankaj. Due to this, the accused developed hostility and a feeling of jealousy towards the victim.”

Officers said Manoj planned to murder Pankaj due to this animosity. According to the police, on the night of August 11, the two went to a common friend’s house in Kasan village, where they both got drunk. “They left for their respective houses together. On the way, the accused picked up a stone and hit the victim multiple times on his head. The victim fell unconscious and later succumbed to injuries,” an officer said.

On a complaint by the victim’s relative, an FIR was registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said the man’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.