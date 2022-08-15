scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Man held in Haryana’s Manesar for murdering friend over business rivalry

The police said that the accused and the victim got drunk on the night of August 11 before the former picked up a stone and hit the victim multiple times on his head.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
August 15, 2022 11:38:04 am
On a complaint by the victim’s relative, an FIR was registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. (File)

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Haryana’s Manesar for allegedly murdering his friend over business rivalry, the police said Sunday.

Officers at the Sector 7 police station in IMT Manesar said they received information on Friday that a man’s dead body was found near a government school in Kasan village. Soon, police personnel reached the spot along with forensic teams and collected evidence.

The police identified the deceased as Pankaj Kumar Das, 27, a construction worker. Officers said he had suffered fatal injuries on his head. A phone, wallet and Aadhaar card were found next to the body, they added. The accused, identified as Manoj, was arrested from Manesar area on Saturday by a joint team of Manesar crime branch and police personnel from IMT Manesar station.

A police officer said, “Probe found that the accused and the victim worked together in construction, but later went their separate ways. Pankaj started taking contracts for Plaster of Paris (POP) work and his business flourished in the area. Manoj had been suffering losses with the majority of contractual work going to Pankaj. Due to this, the accused developed hostility and a feeling of jealousy towards the victim.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...

Officers said Manoj planned to murder Pankaj due to this animosity. According to the police, on the night of August 11, the two went to a common friend’s house in Kasan village, where they both got drunk. “They left for their respective houses together. On the way, the accused picked up a stone and hit the victim multiple times on his head. The victim fell unconscious and later succumbed to injuries,” an officer said.

More from Delhi

On a complaint by the victim’s relative, an FIR was registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said the man’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 11:38:04 am

Most Popular

1

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

3

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

4

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, photos, and greetings cards

5

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India needs to be a developed nation in next 25 years, says PM Modi

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
Explained: Why has Norway killed Freya, a walrus that had won people's he...
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Bihar Cabinet: Nitish likely to retain Home, keep most ministers; RJD may...
Karnataka Police arrest right-wing, SDPI activists amid row over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar images

Karnataka Police arrest right-wing, SDPI activists amid row over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar images

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
Transparent selection got India medals at CWG: PM Modi

Transparent selection got India medals at CWG: PM Modi

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'
Ex-Bhutan PM Tobgay

'India, China must not allow their politics to interfere in internal affairs of neighbourhood'

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar on their friendship, CWG medals
Idea Exchange

Tejaswin Shankar and Murali Sreeshankar on their friendship, CWG medals

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement