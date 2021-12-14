Haryana man used fake number plate to evade challans in Delhi, arrested

Police said he was taking his friend out for dinner when he was arrested.

To evade e-challans for traffic violations, a property dealer from Haryana allegedly used a fake number plate to trick traffic cameras and authorities in Delhi-NCR. On Tuesday, the man, Naresh Kumar, was arrested with the fake number plate on his Maruti Swift car while driving towards Sadar Bazaar.

Police said Kumar would frequent Delhi and had been using the fake registration plate for almost two years to avoid e-notices for traffic violations.

On Sunday, he was with a friend when the beat staff stopped his vehicle at Sadar Bazaar. Police said he was driving in a rash manner and the number plate looked suspicious. The local staff asked Kumar about the registration and found his answer “unsatisfactory”. Later, they checked the number on the vehicle scan app but didn’t find any records. On checking the chassis number and other documents, police found that Kumar was using a fake plate.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said, “The car was registered under his name in Haryana and the original number plate was also found hidden under a mat inside the car. Kumar was apprehended from the spot.”

According to police, on being questioned, Kumar said that he started using the fake number plate ever since Delhi Police started issuing e-challans using speed and red-light cameras and scanners.

A senior police officer said, “He told us he had heard of people paying fines up to Rs 5,000, and decided to get a fake number plate in Haryana. He has been using it for a long time.”

A case under sections of cheating and forgery has been registered against Kumar. Police said he has been served a notice under CrPC to appear before the police while the case is being investigated.

“We will check if he has violated serious traffic norms or has been involved in road accidents during this time. If found guilty, more sections will be added,” said an officer.