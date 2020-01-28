Haryana: Man gets death in 2018 rape of minor

The accused and his mother had been convicted in the case on January 24. (Representational image) The accused and his mother had been convicted in the case on January 24. (Representational image)

Months after a five-year-old girl was abducted, raped and murdered in Haryana’s Palwal district, a district court sentenced a man to death and his mother to seven years’ imprisonment on Monday for the crime.

The incident had taken place on May 31, 2018, when the then 27-year-old man allegedly abducted the child from her father’s tent shop, took her to his home, and sexually assaulted her before stabbing her to death. The accused and his mother had been convicted in the case on January 24.

Police said the man, who worked as a domestic help at the victim’s home for eight years prior to the incident, later dumped her body in a drum and covered it with a cloth.

The accused had pretended to help the family search for the child after she was found to be missing. CCTV footage from a nearby camera, however, showed him taking her away from her home.

“District police will continue to work to provide justice to victims of such crimes,” said Narendra Bijarniya, SP, Palwal.

