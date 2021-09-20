Haryana: Man arrested for raping minor girl at gunpoint in Palwal

Police arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl at gunpoint in Palwal after threatening to share her photos on social media. The accused was produced before a district court and sent to police remand for two days.

According to police, the incident took place on July 20, but the girl did not share her ordeal with anyone as the accused had threatened to kill her. Police said recently, the girl informed her parents that the accused had approached her in June on the pretext of discussing something important and took her phone number.

Police said according to the complainant, the accused later called the girl to the village community house and covertly took some photos of her. He threatened to share the pictures on social media if she refused to meet him again. On July 20, the accused blackmailed her into meeting him outside her house at midnight and took her in a car to a godown. An accomplice of the accused was driving the car.

The complainant alleged that near the godown, the accused raped her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she told anyone. He dropped her home at 1 am and escaped.

Palwal police spokesperson Sanjay said, “After the complaint was received, an FIR was registered at the women’s police station. On Monday, the accused was arrested from Gurgaon and sent to two-day remand. During remand, he will be questioned about the whereabouts of his accomplice. We will also make recoveries of the gun and car used in commission of the crime.”