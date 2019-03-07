Haryana: Leopard enters Palwal house, rescued after hour-long operation

Residents of Palwal’s Ramnagar were in for a rude awakening when a leopard entered the neighbourhood around 9 am on Thursday. The animal remained holed up inside a house until 1 pm, when a team from the forest department arrived and succeeded in tranquillising and rescuing it.

According to officials, the animal is a ‘fully adult male’ weighing around 60 kilograms.

A leopard has been holed up in a house in Palwal’s Ramnagar area since this morning. A rescue team along with police force is at the spot, trying to capture the animal. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/c5j6IM3J30 — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) March 7, 2019

“The rescue operation has been successful and we have retrieved the leopard without any harm to humans or the animal. A team of six to seven people were sent from Gurgaon for the task,” Vinod Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, said.

“The animal is being brought back to Gurgaon and will be kept under observation for a few hours. We expect to release him into the wild tonight,” Kumar added.

The leopard was spotted inside the house of Ramesh Chand Gudrana, a director of a sugar mill. A villager, who had come to visit Gudrana, spotted the animal while looking towards the terrace.

Following this, a group of villagers lured the animal and locked it inside the bathroom.

“The animal was inside the house which made it easier to tranquillise it. The entire operation was completed within an hour,” Kumar said.