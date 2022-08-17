Haryana: Juvenile apprehended for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 2-year-old girl

The police in Haryana’s Nuh district apprehended Tuesday a 14-year-old boy for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 2-year-old girl. The police said the incident took place around 8 am Tuesday.

In the police complaint, the girl’s father said that his daughter started trailing her mother who went to the forest area to cut grass. “My daughter must have walked for a short distance when the accused boy picked her up and took her to a jowar field and raped her. After some time, when I was on my way to the forest, I heard my daughter’s cries from the jowar field. I saw that the accused was sexually assaulting her and my daughter was bleeding. I caught hold of him but he managed to escape,” said the girl’s father in the police complaint.

The police said the family took the girl for treatment to a hospital and then reported the incident to the police.

Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said: “The incident was reported to the police at 1 pm, following which a first information report (FIR) was registered. Under the direction of Nuh superintendent of police (SP) Varun Singla, a special investigation team (SIT) led by a DSP rank officer was formed to probe the case. The SIT apprehended the accused minor for kidnapping and sexually assaulting the 2-year-old girl on Tuesday evening, within five hours of the incident being reported. The minor will be produced before the juvenile justice board for further legal proceedings.”

The police said the FIR was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

“The minor girl is being treated at a hospital and her condition is being monitored,” said Kumar.