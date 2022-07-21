Haryana govt announces judicial probe into death of DSP run over by truck

The Haryana Government has decided to conduct a judicial inquiry into the death of DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi, who was mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday.

Vij tweeted, “Haryana Govt has decided to conduct a judicial enquiry into the death of a DSP by mine mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area.”

On Wednesday, the family of DSP Bishnoi had called for an investigation into the circumstances which led to the police officer’s death. The DSP’s daughter, Priyanka, had told The Indian Express, “It is strange that such a senior officer of DSP rank went for a raid with just three junior officers from his staff. It should be investigated why more police personnel did not accompany him.”

The Haryana police have so far arrested two accused — the driver of the dumper truck Shabbir, alias Mittar, and the cleaner of truck Ikkar, both residents of Pachgaon Tauru. SP Nuh Varun Singla said on Wednesday that a preliminary probe suggested that the arrested persons “had no relation to any organised mafia or a syndicate”.

Relatives of the victim said that the police officer’s body would be buried, as is the custom in the Bishnoi community, on the family’s ancestral farm land near their house in village Sarangpur, Hisar.

On Thursday morning, heavy rain delayed funeral proceedings and an earthmover was called to clear the land for digging at the burial site. Senior officers of Haryana police are scheduled to attend the funeral.