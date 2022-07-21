scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Haryana govt announces judicial probe into death of DSP run over by truck

On Thursday morning, heavy rain delayed funeral proceedings and an earthmover was called to clear the land for digging at the burial site.

Written by Pavneet Singh Chadha | Hisar |
July 21, 2022 10:39:22 am
The burial site for DSP Surender Singh near his ancestral home in Sarangpur village, Hisar. (Express Photo)

The Haryana Government has decided to conduct a judicial inquiry into the death of DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi, who was mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday.

Vij tweeted, “Haryana Govt has decided to conduct a judicial enquiry into the death of a DSP by mine mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area.”

On Wednesday, the family of DSP Bishnoi had called for an investigation into the circumstances which led to the police officer’s death. The DSP’s daughter, Priyanka, had told The Indian Express, “It is strange that such a senior officer of DSP rank went for a raid with just three junior officers from his staff. It should be investigated why more police personnel did not accompany him.”

The Haryana police have so far arrested two accused — the driver of the dumper truck Shabbir, alias Mittar, and the cleaner of truck Ikkar, both residents of Pachgaon Tauru. SP Nuh Varun Singla said on Wednesday that a preliminary probe suggested that the arrested persons “had no relation to any organised mafia or a syndicate”.

Also Read |Nuh DSP killing: At his village, wife asks; can anyone bring my husband back?

Relatives of the victim said that the police officer’s body would be buried, as is the custom in the Bishnoi community, on the family’s ancestral farm land near their house in village Sarangpur, Hisar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

On Thursday morning, heavy rain delayed funeral proceedings and an earthmover was called to clear the land for digging at the burial site. Senior officers of Haryana police are scheduled to attend the funeral.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president
Live Updates

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers 'fled' border road project

Missing for 15 days, Assam labourers 'fled' border road project

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

Gaganyaan abort mission this year; solar, lunar missions in 2023

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

How faster arm speed is helping Neeraj Chopra throw further

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

Jadavpur University Pro V-C found dead at his Kolkata house

MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?
Express Explained

MSP panel: what's on its agenda, and how will it function?

Premium
Ghar Waapsi was like recreating 'kheench taan' with parents: Director

Ghar Waapsi was like recreating 'kheench taan' with parents: Director

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying
Explained

Europe heatwave: many reasons, climate change most worrying

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement