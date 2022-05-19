scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022

Three killed, ten injured after truck runs over labourers sleeping on side of road in Haryana’s Jhajjar

The police informed that all the labourers were working on repair works of the KMP Expressway in Bahadurgarh area.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 19, 2022 9:47:01 am
The police said that the accident took place at around 5 am when some of the labourers were sleeping on the side of the road.

Three migrant labourers were killed and 10 others injured after a truck allegedly ran them over near Aasodha toll plaza on KMP Expressway in Bahadurgarh area of Jhajjar on Thursday morning, the police said.

The police informed that all the labourers were working on repair works of the expressway. The incident took place at around 5 am when some of the labourers were sleeping on the side of the road, they added.

Jasvir, the station house officer of Aasoda police station, said, “The incident took place near the toll plaza. A truck rammed over the labourers who were engaged in construction work on the highway. The injured have been taken to PGI Rohtak for treatment.”

The police said that the truck rammed into the median divider and overturned after the collision. The bodies of the injured have been sent to the mortuary for a post mortem.

“The victims are from Kanpur. We are trying to identify them and inform their families. The truck driver is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him,” the SHO added.

The police stated that they would register an FIR after a statement from the families of the victims.

