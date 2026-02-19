‘Serious safety lapses….a fair must be fair’: Haryana human rights body seeks report from police, state govt on Surajkund mela tragedy

Taking suo motu cognisance of the swing collapse at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad on February 7— that left one police inspector dead and over a dozen injured — the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has flagged “systemic safety deficiencies” at the fair and sought reports from all concerned authorities.

In an order dated February 12 and made public on Thursday, chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, judicial member Kuldip Jain, and Deep Bhatia described the incident as raising “serious concerns regarding violation of the fundamental right to life, safety and human dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

The HHRC called for a detailed report from the Director General of Police on the circumstances of the inspector’s death, compensation for his dependants, and safety measures for police personnel at mass events. It also sought reports from the Commissioner and Secretary of the Heritage and Tourism Department, the Vice-Chairman of the Surajkund Mela Authority, and the Chief Electrical Inspector on existing safety guidelines and steps to strengthen enforcement.