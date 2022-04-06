Haryana has rights on Chandigarh, will solve issue: AAP MP

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Tuesday said AAP will solve the issue of Satluj-Yamuna link (SYL) canal and Chandigarh in 2025.

“Chandigarh pe Haryana ka poora haqq hai. Aadhaa Chandigarh Haryana ka hai aur aadha Punjab ka [Haryana has full right over Chandigarh. Half of Chandigarh belongs to Haryana, the other half to Punjab],” Gupta, AAP’s Haryana in-charge, said.

“The Centre should give half of each to both states along with Rs 20,000 crore for each. This should be the demand of the CM [M L Khattar]…so that separate capitals are formed,” he said. “If it is not possible, then in 2025 we will solve the SYL issue and the matter of Chandigarh as well, since we are in power in Punjab and we will win in Haryana (in 2024).”

Gupta was speaking to the media after a meeting with party representatives and volunteers of south Haryana zone in Gurgaon.

“We can end corruption in Haryana,” he said. “Corruption has spread in every department here. We are discussing how schools, colleges and medical facilities of Delhi can be built here; how people of Haryana can get employment. In Delhi, we have installed maximum cameras to ensure the safety of women. We are discussing how matters of women’s safety can be addressed in Haryana, and if there is a safe environment for businessmen [from extortion].”

Gupta said many people are coming to join AAP, “but we have decided that we will check their credentials and see if they are corrupt or have any criminal background; only those who fit the criteria will be taken (in the party)”.

After its victory in Punjab Assembly polls, AAP is set to go full throttle in Haryana elections, due in 2024, and is in the process of expanding its footprint in the state.