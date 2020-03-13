Coronavirus fears: No direction from state govt, Gurgaon schools and colleges begin shutting down

At a Delhi government school in Mayur Vihar Phase-3. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) At a Delhi government school in Mayur Vihar Phase-3. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

A day after the Delhi government ordered schools and colleges to remain closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, faculty in Gurgaon started taking similar calls in the absence of any directive from the state government. The Haryana government Thursday declared the coronavirus infection an epidemic, but stopped short from issuing directions regarding shutdown of educational institutions, offices or public spaces.

The Registrar of Jindal Global University send out an email to students and faculty today, stating that classes would be suspended from Saturday, March 14 till March 29 “as a precautionary measure against Corona Virus (COVID19)”.

“We resume classes on Monday, 30th March 2020. Please note that the University remains open during this period. I request you to follow all other health and safety related precautions that have issued in the form of advisories by JGU in the last few weeks. We will be closely monitoring the situation and will keep you updated of any further developments,” the email stated.

Similarly, Ashoka University has suspended classes till March 29.

Several schools, meanwhile, have suspended classes or restructured them after parents expressed reluctance to send their children for fear of infection.

“Classes at our school have been suspended for 10 days now as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. Only examinations are being conducted. There are no gatherings, assemblies or prayers. Results are being conveyed virtually, while parent-teacher meetings are held online,” said Atul Bhatt, Principal at Shalom Hills International School.

At the Heritage Xperiential Learning School in the city, parents have been informed that the institution will remain closed from March 9 to March 29, with only students, who are sitting for the board examinations, expected to attend.

