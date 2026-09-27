Gurgaon to see fresh rooftop solar push; why the 2027 deadline is significant?

According to state government records, the rules require rooftop solar panels on residential plots of 500 square yards or more, group housing societies, and commercial buildings with a power load of over 50 kW. (File Photo/Generated using AI)

More than a decade after Haryana made rooftop solar panels mandatory for several commercial and residential buildings, the state government is now planning a fresh push to ensure they are actually installed. The drive will focus on Gurgaon and Faridabad, with buildings expected to meet the solar requirement by 2027, The Indian Express has learnt.

The move comes as many housing societies and commercial buildings in the two cities continue to depend mainly on the regular power grid and diesel generators, despite Haryana’s earlier rules promoting solar power.

Over a decade of roadblocks

Haryana first mandated the use of rooftop solar panels under the Energy Conservation Act in September 2014, which was later amended in March 2016.