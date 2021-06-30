scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Most Read

Haryana govt to explore flying schools at 4 places

At the meeting, the Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala directed officials to explore the possibility of developing a heliport and an aero museum along the Dwarka Expressway.

Written by Sakshi Dayal | Gurgaon |
June 30, 2021 1:15:01 am
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. (File Photo)

The Haryana government is exploring the possibility of running flying schools on public-private partnership (PPP) at four locations in the state, for two of which location tenders have been allotted. This was revealed at a meeting of the Civil Aviation Department Tuesday headed by Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

At the meeting, the Deputy CM also directed officials to explore the possibility of developing a heliport and an aero museum along the Dwarka Expressway.

He said, “Tenders have been signed for running flying schools in Mahendergarh and Bhiwani on PPP basis, and the possibility of running such schools in Karnal and Pinjore is being explored.”

Click here for more

Officials also discussed the development of an International Aviation Centre in Hisar and revamping of all existing airstrips. “The aviation hub being prepared in Hisar will give opportunity to other industries of aerospace and defense sector,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 29: Latest News

Advertisement