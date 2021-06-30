Haryana govt to explore flying schools at 4 places

The Haryana government is exploring the possibility of running flying schools on public-private partnership (PPP) at four locations in the state, for two of which location tenders have been allotted. This was revealed at a meeting of the Civil Aviation Department Tuesday headed by Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

At the meeting, the Deputy CM also directed officials to explore the possibility of developing a heliport and an aero museum along the Dwarka Expressway.

He said, “Tenders have been signed for running flying schools in Mahendergarh and Bhiwani on PPP basis, and the possibility of running such schools in Karnal and Pinjore is being explored.”

Officials also discussed the development of an International Aviation Centre in Hisar and revamping of all existing airstrips. “The aviation hub being prepared in Hisar will give opportunity to other industries of aerospace and defense sector,” he said.