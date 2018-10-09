Haryana government to set up an anti-terror force

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

An “anti-terrorist force”, christened “Kavach” and comprising 150 personnel, will soon be constituted in Haryana to strengthen the security system of the state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said during a press conference in Gurgaon Monday.

According to the Chief Minister, a decision to this effect was made on Monday itself, and details of the force are yet to be chalked out.

“There have been terrorist attacks in the country, and they have come without any warning. We are constituting this force as a precautionary measure…,” said Khattar.

“Special recruitment of personnel will be done in batches of 50 from among the physically fit personnel of Haryana Police. The 150 police personnel thus recruited will be trained by the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar over 14 weeks… we have already spoken to NSG officials about this,” he said, adding that the force will have its headquarters in Gurgaon, and will be headed by an IG- or ADGP-level official.

Talking about infrastructural projects, the Chief Minister said that the Kherki Daula toll plaza will be shifted to Panchgaon by March 2019, adding that work on the Dwarka Expressway will begin by Diwali.

In addition, the detailed project report for the expansion of the Metro line, which is expected to cost around Rs 1,700 crore, will be ready by November 30, he said. “There were 176 subjects in our election manifesto, of which 160 have been completed or are being worked on,” said Khattar.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App