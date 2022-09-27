Haryana: Former Congress leader among 2 women held for celebratory firing on expressway

Palwal police on Monday arrested a former woman Congress leader from Palwal and a lawyer after a video of celebratory firing at an interchange point of a highway in Palwal emerged on social media.

Police said an FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vinod Kumar, in-charge cyber cell, Palwal. In the complaint, Kumar said that on September 16, while monitoring social media for posts which promote illegal and criminal activities, he came across an Instagram video of two women firing from a pistol on a road.

The FIR stated that by using an illegal weapon on the road and creating an atmosphere of fear among the public, the accused had uploaded the illegal act on social media and hence promoted criminal activity.

Police said a report was sought from the armoury at police lines and the complaint was investigated.

According to the police, the women in the video were identified as Disha Gautam alias Chanchal, who was earlier associated with district mahila Congress in Palwal, and Poonam Rao, a lawyer.

“Four-five videos had been uploaded on social media, where the accused could be seen brandishing a gun and taking turns to fire one round each in the air, as songs played in the background. The incident took place on August 31 at the interchange point of KMP expressway in Palwal. The accused women confessed that it was a celebratory firing on account of the birthday of one of their children. One of the accused said that the gun was licensed in the name of a resident of Palwal, against whom action is being taken. The pistol and the mobile phone used in the commission of the offence have been recovered,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 34 (common intention) of IPC, sections 84 B and 84 C of the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of The Arms Act at cyber crime police station in Palwal, said police.