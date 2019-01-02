Haryana: Five held for abducting and raping woman in Manesar

Two days after a 45-year-old woman approached Gurgaon Police alleging she had been gangraped in Manesar on Saturday, police have arrested five people, who have been remanded in judicial custody. While three were arrested on Monday morning, the other two were arrested around 1 am Tuesday, said police.

Advertising

Police identified the accused as Deepak, Mahipal, Ankit, Ajit and Sullu. While Deepak hails from Bhangrola village, Mahipal and Ankit are residents of Rampura, and Ajit and Sullu of Nakhrola village. The accused work as auto drivers in Gurgaon. “They were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. We don’t believe anyone else is involved, but are probing the case,” said inspector Kanta Devi, SHO of the Women Police Station in Manesar.

The incident took place on Saturday when the woman, a Delhi resident, was on her way to a private company in Gurgaon. After travelling from Najafgarh to Nakhrola Chowk in a bus, she got out of the vehicle around 2 pm and was trying to hail an auto-rickshaw when one of the accused offered her a ride in his three-wheeler. A second accused was seated next to him in the driver’s seat, said police. “Instead of taking her to her destination, the accused took her to a room in Bhangrola where a third accused met them, and they took turns sexually assaulting the woman,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

The men then forced the woman into the autorickshaw once again and drove her to Rampura, where the two other accused met them in another autorickshaw. She was made to change vehicles and taken to an isolated area, where the other two men also took turns raping her, said police.

Later that evening, the men dropped off the woman behind a dhaba and fled the spot. She was spotted lying there by passersby, who came to her aid and took her to the police station.